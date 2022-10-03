Charity stalwart employed in part-time role

Zoe Flint, coordinator at Dereham Cancer Care, has been employed by the charity in a part-time role - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

A charity stalwart will be able to dedicate more time to the group's activities after being employed in a part-time role.

Zoe Flint has been involved with Dereham Cancer Care for nine years and took over as coordinator following the death of its founder, Janet Money, in 2020.

Miss Flint initially took reflexology sessions with the charity, which is based off Georges Road and supports those battling the disease. She then became a volunteer and a trustee.

Speaking after being appointed, she said: "The charity means a huge amount to me, and has been a massive help to so many people in their recuperation.

"This new role helps me to carry on what Janet started. I can now invest more time, which perhaps I would not have been able to do before.

"I am very proud to be coordinator - it is the best job. There is nothing that makes me smile more than seeing the place buzzing with people."

Dereham Cancer Care has also named Peter Bridgham as its new chairman.