News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Charity stalwart employed in part-time role

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:37 PM October 3, 2022
Zoe Flint, coordinator at Dereham Cancer Care, has been employed by the charity in a part-time role

Zoe Flint, coordinator at Dereham Cancer Care, has been employed by the charity in a part-time role - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

A charity stalwart will be able to dedicate more time to the group's activities after being employed in a part-time role.

Zoe Flint has been involved with Dereham Cancer Care for nine years and took over as coordinator following the death of its founder, Janet Money, in 2020

Miss Flint initially took reflexology sessions with the charity, which is based off Georges Road and supports those battling the disease. She then became a volunteer and a trustee. 

Speaking after being appointed, she said: "The charity means a huge amount to me, and has been a massive help to so many people in their recuperation. 

"This new role helps me to carry on what Janet started. I can now invest more time, which perhaps I would not have been able to do before. 

"I am very proud to be coordinator - it is the best job. There is nothing that makes me smile more than seeing the place buzzing with people."

Dereham Cancer Care has also named Peter Bridgham as its new chairman. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

An approximation of the area planned to accommodate the 89 homes in Toftwood, Dereham

Breckland Council

Plan for extra 89 homes to ‘slot in’ to town’s expansion

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
More details have been revealed relating to plans for 216 homes in Swanton Road, Dereham

More details on 216-home plan are revealed

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Fitzherberts has opened in a space at The Original Factory Shop in Dereham

New shop space shines spotlight on town's small businesses

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
xxx_b1146_beetley_sep22

Road near Dereham closing for resurfacing works

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon