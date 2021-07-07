Published: 2:00 PM July 7, 2021

A children’s entertainer is raising money for charity by shaving 16 month's worth of beard off in memory of a four-year-old who grabbed a community's hearts.

Paul Kazam, who lives in Great Dunham, near Swaffham, is normally clean-shaven but decided not to bother shaving once the pandemic began in March 2020, pledging not to shave until the lockdown ended.

Children's entertainer and radio host Paul Kazam - Credit: Paul Kazam

An agony aunt on his radio show suggested that he do a beard-cutting for charity, so Mr Kazam has kept his beard growing since then and is now set to do so on July 31.

Half of funds raised will go to Denver’s Superhero Fund, established after the death of four-year-old Denver Clinton, who lived in Mattishall, near Dereham.

Denver Clinton, pictured in 2018 meeting the crowds at a superhero walk in aid of him. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The young boy had been battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer which mostly affects young children.

“I’m trying to raise awareness - fewer than 100 kids in the UK are suffering with this rare form of children’s cancer so we really want to try to raise funds to help the research and help the charity," said Mr Kazam.

“Just before we unfortunately lost Denver, there was a big Christmas party for him, and I did the entertainment,” he added.

The other half of the funds will go to Mind, the mental health charity.

“We’ve all suffered in one way, shape or form over the last year...The work they do behind the scenes, we don’t know about, so I think they deserve a bit of recognition.”

Paul Kazam's triple lockdown beard - Credit: Paul Kazam

Mr Kazam explained: “It’s coming to its fruition because we have a big day planned on July 31. That will be at the [Railway] Tavern, in Dereham.

We’re putting on a big funday there along with Paul [Sandford], the owner. We’ve got superheroes coming down, we’re going live on the radio across the course of the afternoon.

One of the radio stations that’s been supporting it is bringing a roadshow down. We’ve got some live acts. We’ve got some bits and pieces to auction off which have been donated by various places.

Paul Kazam practising with the blue beard dye, in advance of cutting on July 31 - Credit: Paul Kazam

Denver’s mother, Wanda, will make the first trim of the beard, which will be dyed blue, as that was her son’s favourite colour.

To donate to the Brave the Shave fund, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Davidculley5

