Call for descendants of town’s war heroes to come forward for commemorative event

Families of soldiers listed on a mid-Norfolk war memorial are being urged to come forward to take part in a special commemorative day.

Organisers behind Dereham’s Peace Day are looking for the direct descendants ahead of the event in July.

Judy Rogers, who is one of the people helping to organise it, said: “I am looking for direct descendants of the men on the Dereham War Memorial to take part in a special service to celebrate the Peace Day centenary.

“We would like them to be involved with part of the day and are hoping to involve some of the families of Dereham’s fallen men from the First World War in the other celebrations for the centenary.”

Last month, the Dereham Carnival Committee decided that, for one year only, the carnival’s traditional format would be transformed to pay homage to the end of the First World War.

To mark the official ending of the Great War, following the Armistice in 1918, the committee decided to unite the town for the national celebrations instead of hosting the carnival.

On Saturday July 20, Dereham will be transformed to appear as it would have been 100 years ago in 1919.

Events will include visitors from the century, entertainment on the recreation ground, traditional side shows, free puppet shows, races for all ages, fancy dress competitions for bicycles, perambulators, children and adults, and free afternoon teas for the elderly and teas for children.

Dereham’s Peace Day event will be in association with Dereham Town Council and jointly funded.

Meanwhile, the carnival committee will continue to raise funds throughout the year for Dereham Carnival 2020 and plans are already firmly underway.

Chairman, Kerry Doyle, added: “In addition to the centenary event, the committee will be arranging some smaller community events throughout the year to continue raising funds for Dereham Carnival 2020.”

- If you are a direct descendant of any of the soldiers listed on Dereham’s War Memorial and want to be involved then please email info@derehamcarnival.co.uk.

- To be involved in any of the events on Peace Day, either as an attendee or a volunteer, or Dereham Carnival Committee, please register or express an interest via the carnival website .