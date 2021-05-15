Your Say - What you're looking forward to from May 17

Published: 6:30 AM May 15, 2021

With restrictions set to ease once again on May 17, we have asked people in Dereham what they're most looking forward to. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Church Street in Dereham, with people out and about in comparison to one year ago during the first lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On May 17, pubs and restaurants start allowing people to sit indoors and theatres and cinemas reopen.

The main change is that pubs will be able to offer indoor dining and drinking again.

Thomas Gibb, 82, who lives in the town said: "I'm looking forward to going out for a meal and a coffee somewhere, anywhere.

Thomas Gibb, 82, retired - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

"That's the main thing I'm looking forward to and I will be happy with that."

Trainee solicitor, Stuart Hollaman, 39 who also lives in the town said he was looking forward to "some form of normality'.

Trainee solicitor, Stuart Hollaman, 39, from Dereham - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

He added: "It's a silly thing actually, but sitting inside a pub. I'm not a big pub-goer but once the option is taken away from you, it's amazing how you miss these stupid little things."

For Iris Saunders, 77 from Sporle, she was most looking forward to being reunited with her family over a nice meal.

Iris Saunders, 77 from Sporle - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

"I haven't seen some of my family for two years," she said. "It's because they keep changing the rules, but we don't mind because they're there for a reason.

"We have to be careful though."

Yvonne Goillau, 61, who also lives in Dereham and works as an accountant, agreed with Iris and said she was also hoping to see her son.

Yvonne Goillau, 61, who also lives in Dereham and works as an accountant - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

"He lives in Surrey," she said. "I haven't seen him since last year but I'm looking forward to seeing him soon."

Joyce Humphrys, 81, who lives just outside of Dereham, said she couldn't wait to be able to head inside to stop being caught in the rain.

Joyce Humphrys. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

She said: "It will be nice to go in somewhere and have something to eat when you are out shopping because when you don't live in the town you want a little break and not be forced to stand in the pouring rain."

Her husband, Dennis, 83, added that he couldn't wait to give hugs again and see his children and grandchildren.

Dennis Humphrys - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

He added: "We saw our daughter last week and she brought our Christmas presents up because we haven't been able to see them for that long.

"It has been really tough."