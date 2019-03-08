House-holder threatened by men who stole vehicle from rural Norfolk location

Police are investigating a robbery in Booton. Picture: Archant

A person living alone at a rural location in mid-Norfolk was threatened by robbers who stole a vehicle from outside.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in the Booton area at around 1am on Monday, May 27.

Police said that men entered a house at a rural location and threatened the lone occupant, before stealing cash, jewellery and a vehicle.

Anyone who may have been in the Booton, Reepham or Cawston areas, or were driving vehicles with dash-cam footage, should call DC Lee Marriner, Norwich CID, on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org