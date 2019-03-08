Search

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:45 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 08 July 2019

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Malcolm Dent

Staff and year 11 students at Dereham Neatherd High School came together at Wensum Valley Hotel to celebrate the class of 2019 at the annual prom.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Students arrived in style with vehicles varying from luxury cars, to a lorry and even a golf buggy.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

"Everyone looked stunning - it was so great to see students dressed so formally. There were lots of beautiful dresses and dapper suits, they had all dressed to impress," said Jenni-Marie Cross, head of year 11.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

There was a mocktail on arrival with a sit down meal.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Tables were decorated with balloons and lights in the centre and diamonds scattered around.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

After a short speech and some flowers to thank all the hard work Emma Wickers had put in to the organisation, the dancing began.

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm DentDereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

