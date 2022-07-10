Powerhouses flex their muscles at Norfolk's Strongest Man competition
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A selection of the county's most imposing powerhouses came together over the weekend to compete in Norfolk's Strongest Man.
The stage was set on Sunday (July 10) morning as sixteen participants from across the area gathered at Big Andy's Gym in Dereham.
They took on events including a wooden log press, a six-stone run and, in true World's Strongest Man style, a vehicle deadlift.
In the under-105kg category, it was Leeroi Smith - recently named as England's Strongest Man - who came out on top.
Rob Sanewski saw off the rest of the field to triumph in the open competition.
Both train at Big Andy's Gym and are trained by its owner, Andy Clarke.
"It was fantastic and everyone was so impressed," said Mr Clarke.
"A lot of the competitors have been to England qualifiers and said they have not been run as well as this - and that's because the whole gym got involved.
"I have been to a lot of rubbish competitions over the years and I was determined to avoid that."