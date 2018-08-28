Pigeon rescued from chimney by Norfolk Fire officer
PUBLISHED: 13:55 19 January 2019
Archant
Staff at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney.
A fire service officer was dispatched following a call to The Driftway in Sheringham at just before 11.30am today (January 19).
The officer helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney using small gear.
Meanwhile firefighters from Dereham and Hingham received a call to a different animal at 10.40am today.
Firefighters who attended the incident at Clint Green near Dereham, released a horse that was stuck in a loose box at Norwich Road.
In a separate incident, firefighters were called to Howard Street North in Great Yarmouth at just before 12.50pm today (January 19).
A crew from Gorleston attended the incident which turned out to be a false alarm which was caused by a battery charger which overheated.
