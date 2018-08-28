Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pigeon rescued from chimney by Norfolk Fire officer

PUBLISHED: 13:55 19 January 2019

A fire officer has helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney. PIC: Denise Bradley.

A fire officer has helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Staff at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney.

A fire service officer was dispatched following a call to The Driftway in Sheringham at just before 11.30am today (January 19).

The officer helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney using small gear.

Meanwhile firefighters from Dereham and Hingham received a call to a different animal at 10.40am today.

Firefighters who attended the incident at Clint Green near Dereham, released a horse that was stuck in a loose box at Norwich Road.

In a separate incident, firefighters were called to Howard Street North in Great Yarmouth at just before 12.50pm today (January 19).

A crew from Gorleston attended the incident which turned out to be a false alarm which was caused by a battery charger which overheated.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

A driver fled from his car after crashing into a wall in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Christmas lights switch-on event facing an uncertain future

Dereham's Market Place was packed for the Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Michael Lyons Photography

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas lights switch-on event facing an uncertain future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Fire service free horse trapped in stable and pigeon stuck in chimney

The fire service was called to free a horse stuck in a stable. Photo: Getty/Stock

Pigeon rescued from chimney by Norfolk Fire officer

A fire officer has helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Hollywood dance classes to bring taste of Tinseltown to Breckland

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

Norfolk musical society to fundraise for hospice with open singing day

Fakenham Choral Society singers rehearsing a fundraising concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Number of sheep stolen from farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists