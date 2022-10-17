Details of Dereham's Remembrance Sunday parade announced
- Credit: Nick Smith
Details of this year's Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Dereham have been revealed.
Participants will initially form up in the Cherry Tree car park from 10.15am on Sunday, November 13.
Military personnel and members of the Royal British Legion, among others, will set off at 10.52am, led by Dereham Band.
A short service - led by the Reverend Paul Cubitt - will follow at the war memorial in Dereham Market Place, before wreath laying and sounding of the Last Post.
Wreaths will be laid by Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, Mary Rudd, and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, in addition to various other dignitaries, groups, volunteers and members of the public.
The parade will then continue to St Nicholas Church for a service.
To express an interest in laying a wreath, call 01362 693821 or email generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org.
Temporary road closures will impact Market Place, High Street, Wellington Road and the junction of Quebec Road/Swaffham Road.