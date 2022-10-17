News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Details of Dereham's Remembrance Sunday parade announced

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:26 PM October 17, 2022
Details of the Remembrance Sunday service in Dereham for 2022 have been announced

Details of the Remembrance Sunday service in Dereham for 2022 have been announced

Details of this year's Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Dereham have been revealed. 

Participants will initially form up in the Cherry Tree car park from 10.15am on Sunday, November 13. 

A scene from the Remembrance Sunday parade in Dereham in 2021

A scene from the Remembrance Sunday parade in Dereham in 2021

Military personnel and members of the Royal British Legion, among others, will set off at 10.52am, led by Dereham Band. 

A short service - led by the Reverend Paul Cubitt - will follow at the war memorial in Dereham Market Place, before wreath laying and sounding of the Last Post. 

Wreaths will be laid by Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, Mary Rudd, and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, in addition to various other dignitaries, groups, volunteers and members of the public. 

A scene from Remembrance Sunday 2021 in Dereham

A scene from Remembrance Sunday 2021 in Dereham

The parade will then continue to St Nicholas Church for a service. 

To express an interest in laying a wreath, call 01362 693821 or email generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org. 

Dereham News

