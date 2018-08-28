Search

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 December 2018

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband speeds in the county on some of the worst streets in Norfolk, according to figures, with some already having access to superfast broadband.

Figures showed the worst ten streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband download speeds, with the worst being Breck Road, Weston Longville, between Norwich and Dereham, which had an average download speed of 1.210mbps.

The council has said a planned solution is in place, subject to survey in early 2020, as is the same for Melton Road, Hindolveston, near Fakenham.

It also said that residents of Kings Street, Norwich and School Road, Horning should already have access to superfast broadband, which has download speeds of 24mbps+, as should Mautby Lane, Runham near Great Yarmouth.

In The Cottages, Alethorpe, Little Snoring, no solution is planned which means it will therefore be within the scope of the next Better Broadband for Norfolk contract and in Bridge Road, High Kelling near Holt and in Sheringwood, Beeston Regis near Sheringham, some better coverage is planned subject to a survey.

However, this will not cover every property, meaning those not covered will be within the scope of the next contract.

In Stacksford, Old Buckenham, near Attleborough, an upgrade is planned in 2019 and a new fibre enabled cabinet is currently being implemented to improve speeds on Mill Road, Carleton Rode, also near Attleborough.

The Better Broadband for Norfolk programme is set to deliver 95% coverage across the county by the end of March 2020, with the aim to make sure that every home and business in Norfolk has access to superfast broadband.

The newest contract is expected to be signed early next year.

