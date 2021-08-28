News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Plans to resurrect local Rotary club after 2019 closure

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:42 AM August 28, 2021   
Ian Elliott, Paul Wilkinson and Robert Lovick

From L to R: Ian Elliott (District Governor), Paul Wilkinson (Chair of Membership) and Robert Lovick (Vice Chair). - Credit: Rotary in East Anglia

Plans are under way to bring back the local Rotary branch in Dereham, which had folded in 2019 due to a dwindling membership after almost three quarters of a century in the community.

Then mayor of Dereham Linda Monument had called it "a sad loss" for the town.

Rotary is an international network of 1.2 million members who aim to bring together business and community leaders from around the world to take humanitarian action. 

Paul Wilkinson, who chairs the Rotary district covering most of East Anglia, said the emphasis of the rebooted Dereham branch would be around allowing the members to shape how, where and when they meet, and recruiting younger people if possible. 

“Whatever your local issues are, Rotary can help,” he added.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Rotary can attend a meeting from 7-9pm on Thursday 7 October in the Memorial Hall. 

The group will also have a presence at the town’s market on Friday October 8. 

For further information, Mr Wilkinson can be reached at: paul@rotaryeastanglia.co.uk

Dereham News

