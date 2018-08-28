Search

Advanced search

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

PUBLISHED: 14:09 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 28 December 2018

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Warnings of freezing temperatures in the New Year due to a polar vortex shock have been downplayed by a local forecaster with the claims described as “speculative”.

There have been reports temperatures could plummet across the UK due to an atmospheric event known as sudden stratospheric warming which can impact the polar vortex.

It happens high up in the atmosphere but can affect weather at the surface and is often linked to periods of particularly cold weather, such as the Beast from the East.

But Phil Garner, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said “there are no strong signals” it will affect our weather system any time soon.

“It is all rather speculative at the moment but it is happening in Russia and Alaska,” he said. “But we do keep an eye on these things as easterly winds could bring colder temperatures.

“But there are no strong signals for any cooler weather in the first two weeks of January. It would be the second half of January and into February if we were going to see any colder weather and it is too early to forecast any further.”

Forecasters are currently predicting a mild end to the year with cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve.

Those out to watch fireworks need not fear the nip as even northern parts of Scotland could see highs of 8C to 9C, while the mercury might hit 13C further south.

Met Office forecaster Dean Hall said: “New Year’s Eve will generally be quite cloudy and relatively mild for the time of year, nothing exceptional but certainly mild.

“There is an area of high pressure to the south of the UK keeping things stable but there is still a fair amount of cloud around bringing some patches of rain to the north and west.”

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Norfolk town has third largest house price rise in UK, report suggests

Mere Street in Diss, a town which ranks among the highest property price growths nationally according to Zoopla. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Woman able to play with sons after more than four stone weight loss

Steph Hallam lost four and a half stone after joining Slimming World in the new year 2018. PHOTO: Slimming World

Invitation made in effort to save children’s centre from cuts

Parents and children take part in a Musical Keys session at Diss children's centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Ideas for Boxing Day walks in Diss and South Norfolk

A Boxing Day stroll is the perfect way to walk off that Christmas dinner and see the countryside at its winter best. Picture: Getty

Emergency services called to South Norfolk crash

A crash occured in Starston. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

You’ve all seen Thetford (O)ranges, but can you guess what these signs were changed to?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

Police were called to to an illegal rural rave at Shammer, between North Creake and Stanhoe in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists