Police stop man in possession of drugs and cash
PUBLISHED: 20:32 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 08 October 2019
Archant
A man was found to be carrying a large quantity of drugs and cash after being stopped by police.
It follows a stop made by officers from Breckland's Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday, September 30, as they conducted plain clothes patrols on Waples Way in Dereham.
A 34-year-old man was found to be in possession of more than £800 worth of controlled drugs and £500 in cash.
The drugs and cash were seized by police, while the man has been summonsed to appear in court at a date to be confirmed for possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.
