Police stop man in possession of drugs and cash

A man was found to be in possession of drugs and cash after being stopped on Waples Way, Dereham. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was found to be carrying a large quantity of drugs and cash after being stopped by police.

It follows a stop made by officers from Breckland's Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday, September 30, as they conducted plain clothes patrols on Waples Way in Dereham.

A 34-year-old man was found to be in possession of more than £800 worth of controlled drugs and £500 in cash.

The drugs and cash were seized by police, while the man has been summonsed to appear in court at a date to be confirmed for possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.