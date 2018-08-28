Search

Police investigate arson attack in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 January 2019

An arson attack which saw a Norfolk home damaged by fire is being investigated by police. Pictured, Denny's Walk, in Narborough, near Swaffham. Photo: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An arson attack which saw a Norfolk home damaged by fire is being investigated by police.

Emergency services were called to reports of fire damage to a carpet and a letterbox at a home in Narborough, at 11.15pm, on Tuesday, January 22.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at a home on Rectory Close.

Police have launched an arson investigation and are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Tuesday evening.

Officers would be interested to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Denny’s Walk or Rectory Close areas on Tuesday evening.

A police spokeswoman described the street as a new build area.

Anyone with any information should contact T/DC Daniel Mather at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/5266/19.

Most Read

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

Police are appealing for witnesses after chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate was stolen from sheds. Picture: Denise Bradley

