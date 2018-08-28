Search

Advanced search

Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

PUBLISHED: 08:43 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 30 December 2018

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A man has been charged with “assaulting an emergency service worker” in north Norfolk.

The incident happened in Fakenham town centre on Friday, December 28.

The 29-year-old man was charged the following day with assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, and a public order offence.

North Norfolk police officers for Norfolk Constabulary took to Twitter to warn others about the dangers of irresponsible drinking.

A tweet posted on Saturday, December 29, said: “Enjoy the licensed premises in Fakenham but #drinkresponsibly.”

It is a criminal offence to assault workers including police, paramedics, firefighters, prison officers, search and rescue personnel and custody officers.

Earlier this year, new laws were introduced which meant prison sentences could be doubled for people who attacked emergency service workers

The current six-month maximum sentence for common assault was doubled to a year for the new crime created by the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, which was given royal assent in September.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Stonebridge drug dealer who sold heroin and cocaine in Buckinghamshire

Adam Naili has been jailed for four years (Pic: Thames Valley Police)

Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

Laza Kekic and wife Joan in Brighton

Kenton schoolgirl winning design makes it onto the Mayor of London’s Christmas card

Diza D�Silva, from St Gregory�s Catholic Science College, won the Mayor of London's Christmas Card Competition

Latest from the Dereham Times

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Group of dogs dumped on remote road all find new homes before Christmas

Lauren Nicholls, groomer at the Dogotel at Hillington, with one of the dogs, believed to be a newfoundland type dog, that were found dumped at Syderstone, which is still to be groomed and cleaned up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists