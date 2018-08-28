Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A man has been charged with “assaulting an emergency service worker” in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following an incident of disorder in #Fakenham Town Centre

last night, a 29 year old male has been charged for assaulting an emergency

worker, common assault and a public order offence. Enjoy the licensed premises

in Fakenham but #drinkresponsibly. #PS1502 — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) December 29, 2018

The incident happened in Fakenham town centre on Friday, December 28.

The 29-year-old man was charged the following day with assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, and a public order offence.

North Norfolk police officers for Norfolk Constabulary took to Twitter to warn others about the dangers of irresponsible drinking.

A tweet posted on Saturday, December 29, said: “Enjoy the licensed premises in Fakenham but #drinkresponsibly.”

It is a criminal offence to assault workers including police, paramedics, firefighters, prison officers, search and rescue personnel and custody officers.

Earlier this year, new laws were introduced which meant prison sentences could be doubled for people who attacked emergency service workers

The current six-month maximum sentence for common assault was doubled to a year for the new crime created by the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, which was given royal assent in September.