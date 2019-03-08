Search

Boy, 16, charged with spitting in face of police officer

PUBLISHED: 12:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 19 August 2019

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Dereham. Picture: PA Images

A teenager accused of assaulting a police officer by spitting in their face has been charged.

It follows an incident on Saturday (August 17) night, when officers were called to an address in Dereham at around 10.05pm.

While in attendance, police arrested a 16-year-old boy for spitting at an officer.

The boy was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a s.4a public order offence, and has been bailed to appear at King's Lynn Youth Court on Friday, September 13.

Following news of the charge, Breckland police tweeted the hashtag #ProtectTheProtectors.

During what was a busy shift on Saturday night into Sunday morning, a man was also arrested for assault outside a nightclub in Dereham, six people were stop and searched, and officers investigated a complaint about loud music in Watton.

