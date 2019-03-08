Search

Police officer will attempt record breaking swim across the Wash

PUBLISHED: 15:48 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 26 July 2019

Donna Flannagan, from Dereham, will attempt to swim across the Wash in record time. Picture: The Creative Photography

A police officer will attempt to become the fastest woman to ever swim across the Wash.

Donna Flannagan, a police constable from Dereham, is aiming to swim the 14 miles from Skegness to Old Hunstanton.

Mrs Flannagan, 39, is making the attempt on Sunday, and hopes to make the crossing wearing a wetsuit in under seven hours. She will be supported by a boat captained by a friend, who will find the best way through the often turbulent conditions.

She said: "It's down to the captain and the crew to get you across the best way.

"There are so many 'what ifs' It's a really challenging swim because the conditions can change quite a lot."

Ms Flannagan has competed in many open water swim events and finished second in a 22km (13.5mi) swim last year Sweden.

She is part of the Walruses swimming group, which is based at Leziate near King's Lynn.

