Loose sheep! Police called to rescue flock on busy road

13 September, 2019 - 13:39
Police had to be called after sheep were found on the loose between Bawdeswell and Reepham. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police in mid Norfolk had to take on the unusual role of shepherd after being called to help round up loose sheep on a busy road.

The runaway flock of around a dozen made their way down the B1145, between Reepham and Bawdeswell, at around 11.30am on Friday, September 13.

Moments later, they left the road and headed towards Nowhere Lane near Whitwell.

One on-looker, who did not want to be named, said they had been concerned for the safety of the sheep, as well as drivers, as the road is "often very busy" and close to some bends.

Officers were called and attended the scene soon after.

The sheep are believed to have been reunited with their owner, a local farmer.

- If you are missing any livestock in the Reepham or Bawdeswell area, please call the non-emergency police number 101.

