Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 17:40 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 03 June 2019
A large quantity of class A drugs and cash have been seized from an address in Dereham.
Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police
Police found £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs as well as around £1,000 of cash and a mobile phone during a drugs warrant.
A male was found hiding under a mattress and was arrested for breaching a court order and a female was arrested for drug offences.
In a tweet, Breckland police said: "Protect your community from drugs #TellUs."
