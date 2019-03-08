Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs

A large quantity of class A drugs and cash have been seized from an address in Dereham.

Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police

Police found £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs as well as around £1,000 of cash and a mobile phone during a drugs warrant.

A male was found hiding under a mattress and was arrested for breaching a court order and a female was arrested for drug offences.

In a tweet, Breckland police said: "Protect your community from drugs #TellUs."