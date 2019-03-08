Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region's roads
PUBLISHED: 16:43 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 07 October 2019
Archant
A number of vehicles which were not road legal have been seized by police.
A busy couple of days for police in Dereham started on Friday, October 4, when officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a black Peugeot 308 in Commercial Road for having no insurance.
A few hours later, the team seized a motorbike in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street. The rider was not only disqualified, but the bike also had no insurance and had not passed an MOT.
On Saturday night (October 5), another car was seized in Dereham for not having insurance and the driver only had a provisional license.
Finally, on Sunday (October 6) night, the roads policing team seized a car being driven on the A47 in Swaffham with no insurance, before dealing with the driver whose license had been revoked.
"Words of advice" were also given to another motorist regarding their "manner of driving" and noisy exhaust.