Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region's roads

A black Peugeot 308 was seized by police on Commercial Road in Dereham for having no insurance. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A number of vehicles which were not road legal have been seized by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT

A busy couple of days for police in Dereham started on Friday, October 4, when officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a black Peugeot 308 in Commercial Road for having no insurance.

A few hours later, the team seized a motorbike in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street. The rider was not only disqualified, but the bike also had no insurance and had not passed an MOT.

Police stopped a car in Dereham which was uninsured, while the driver only had a provisional license. Picture: NSRAPT Police stopped a car in Dereham which was uninsured, while the driver only had a provisional license. Picture: NSRAPT

On Saturday night (October 5), another car was seized in Dereham for not having insurance and the driver only had a provisional license.

Finally, on Sunday (October 6) night, the roads policing team seized a car being driven on the A47 in Swaffham with no insurance, before dealing with the driver whose license had been revoked.

"Words of advice" were also given to another motorist regarding their "manner of driving" and noisy exhaust.