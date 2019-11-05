Police still investigating death of man found in field
05 November, 2019 - 12:41
Police are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found in a field in Scarning, near Dereham.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police are still investigating the circumstances. A file will be sent in due course to the coroner."
Police were called just after 12.30pm on Monday, October 28, to reports that a body had been found in a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning shortly after 12.30pm on Monday following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene."
