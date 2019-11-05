Search

Advanced search

Police still investigating death of man found in field

05 November, 2019 - 12:41
Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found in a field in Scarning, near Dereham.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police are still investigating the circumstances. A file will be sent in due course to the coroner."

You may also want to watch:

Police were called just after 12.30pm on Monday, October 28, to reports that a body had been found in a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning shortly after 12.30pm on Monday following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene."

Related articles

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Disappointment as familiar landmark and tourist destination closes for maintenance

Ton Brouwer is the captain of The Albatros in Wells, which is closed for maintenance. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Disappointment as familiar landmark and tourist destination closes for maintenance

Ton Brouwer is the captain of The Albatros in Wells, which is closed for maintenance. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham to fall silent in memory of military heroes

Pictures from a previous Remembrance Sunday ceremony held in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Meet the NHS specialist selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Mid Norfolk

Adrian Heald has been chosen as Labour�s parliamentary candidate in Mid Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pub landlord set to appear on ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

Nuns want to build shepherd’s huts to live in total silence

Images of similar style shepherd's huts. Picture: Breckland council planning/ Timberpad Ltd

Police still investigating death of man found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists