Police vow to continue fight against town's drug crime after latest discovery

PUBLISHED: 16:04 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 June 2019

Police on their way to carry out a drugs raid in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have said that they will continue to be proactive in the fight against drug crime in Dereham following the seizure of £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs.

Around £1,000 of cash, other paraphernalia and a mobile phone were also found during the warrant, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a property in Southend, Dereham.

A woman aged in her 20s was arrested at the property on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A male was also found hiding under a mattress and was arrested for breaching a Non Molestation Order.

He appeared in court via virtual link and was sentenced to one day's detention and has now been released from custody.

The Breckland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), based in Watton, works proactively across the Breckland area and carried out the warrant at the property.

DC Rachel Elliott of the NPT said: "This action sends out a strong message to those involved in drug crime that this sort of criminality will not be tolerated.

"We will continue to take positive action by way of disrupting drug activity and safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our communities."

In a tweet, Breckland police also said: "Protect your community from drugs #TellUs."

Police have long fought to prevent drug crime in Dereham.

Operation Bat was set up to take down drugs operations in the town and closed back in 2017, but the fight to prevent the spread of drugs has continued since then.

Norfolk police also launched Operation Gravity, which focusses on disrupting and preventing county lines drug dealing across the county and has seen hundreds of people arrested.

Breckland police has also carried out numerous other warrants over the past year targeting drug crime in Dereham.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

