More than 300 homes hit by power cut in mid Norfolk

Published: 9:00 AM September 27, 2021

More than 300 homes in Dereham and the surrounding area have been left without power.

A power cut is affecting 322 homes in the area between Great Fransham, Bittering and Brakefield Green.

It has been caused by an underground electricity cable faulting within the network.

UK Power Networks has dispatched engineers to the scene where they will work to solve the issue.

The company estimates the power will be back on by 10.30am.

More information can be found on the UK Power Networks website.