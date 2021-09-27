News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

More than 300 homes hit by power cut in mid Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM September 27, 2021   
UK Power Networks. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UK Power Networks. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire - Credit: PA

More than 300 homes in Dereham and the surrounding area have been left without power.

A power cut is affecting 322 homes in the area between Great Fransham, Bittering and Brakefield Green.

It has been caused by an underground electricity cable faulting within the network.

UK Power Networks has dispatched engineers to the scene where they will work to solve the issue.

The company estimates the power will be back on by 10.30am.

More information can be found on the UK Power Networks website.

Norfolk Live
Dereham News

