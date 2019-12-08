Dozens of homes left without power due to cable fault

A power cut has left homes without power in mid Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A number of homes have been left without electricity after a power cut.

A fault on an underground electricity cable is the cause of the problem which has affected seven postcodes, largely in the mid Norfolk area.

A number of calls have been received by UK Power Networks UK.

The power is expected to be restored by 7pm on Sunday, December 8.

The postcode areas affected are NR16 2, NR20 3, NR20 5, NR7 8, NR9 4, NR9 5 and SS6 7.