Search

Advanced search

Dozens of homes left without power due to cable fault

PUBLISHED: 16:47 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 08 December 2019

A power cut has left homes without power in mid Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

A power cut has left homes without power in mid Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A number of homes have been left without electricity after a power cut.

A fault on an underground electricity cable is the cause of the problem which has affected seven postcodes, largely in the mid Norfolk area.

You may also want to watch:

A number of calls have been received by UK Power Networks UK.

The power is expected to be restored by 7pm on Sunday, December 8.

The postcode areas affected are NR16 2, NR20 3, NR20 5, NR7 8, NR9 4, NR9 5 and SS6 7.

Most Read

Norfolk studio to rival Pinewood and Elstree after £5m investment

Studio director Crispin Buxton's recent credits include Armando Iannuccis The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackle building fire on country lane

Three crews were called to a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunt continues for man after assault

Police were called to the Lenwade area following an assault. Picture Google.

Dozens of homes left without power due to cable fault

A power cut has left homes without power in mid Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Most Read

Norfolk studio to rival Pinewood and Elstree after £5m investment

Studio director Crispin Buxton's recent credits include Armando Iannuccis The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackle building fire on country lane

Three crews were called to a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunt continues for man after assault

Police were called to the Lenwade area following an assault. Picture Google.

Dozens of homes left without power due to cable fault

A power cut has left homes without power in mid Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Dereham Times

Firefighters tackle building fire on country lane

Three crews were called to a building fire on Berrys Lane in Honingham. Picture: Google Maps

Offshore wind farm decision delayed amid concerns

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world, but a decision on whether to give it permission has been delayed until next year. Picture: Vattenfall

Norfolk studio to rival Pinewood and Elstree after £5m investment

Studio director Crispin Buxton's recent credits include Armando Iannuccis The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Norfolk hit by power cut

More than 1000 homes and businesses across East Anglia have been affected by two large power cuts. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hang up warning amid Norfolk ‘car accidents’ cold call con

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people not to fall for a 'car accident' cold call scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists