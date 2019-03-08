Search

Households in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

PUBLISHED: 12:27 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 06 August 2019

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A power cut is affecting a number of households in the mid-Norfolk area.

Properties in the 'NR20 4' area of the county were hit by the outage this morning, first reported at around 8.30am.

Dereham, Swanton Morley, Bawdeswell, East Bilney, Beetley and Gressenhall are among the locations affected.

Engineers from UK Power Networks found that power is off due to a fault on the underground network, which has affected substation equipment.

A spokesman for the company said: "We're sending a specialist team to pinpoint the fault, and dig down to expose the cabling for repairs."

Due to the extent of the work required, it is estimated that power will not be restored until between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Further updates will be provided by UK Power Networks in due course.

