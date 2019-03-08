Households in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A power cut is affecting a number of households in the mid-Norfolk area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Properties in the 'NR20 4' area of the county were hit by the outage this morning, first reported at around 8.30am.

Dereham, Swanton Morley, Bawdeswell, East Bilney, Beetley and Gressenhall are among the locations affected.

You may also want to watch:

Engineers from UK Power Networks found that power is off due to a fault on the underground network, which has affected substation equipment.

A spokesman for the company said: "We're sending a specialist team to pinpoint the fault, and dig down to expose the cabling for repairs."

Due to the extent of the work required, it is estimated that power will not be restored until between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Further updates will be provided by UK Power Networks in due course.