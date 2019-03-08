Power cut hits households and businesses in mid Norfolk

A large area of mid Norfolk are currently without electricity following a power cut.

Properties in the 'NR20 3' area of the county were hit by the outage at around 11.36am this morning (September 27).

Having been made aware of the power cut, UK Power Networks was forced to switch off electricity across the area just after midday, allowing its engineers to repair an underground network fault.

Mattishall, Hockering and Elsing are among the locations affected.

It is estimated that power will be restored between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Updates to follow.