Search

Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Power cut hits households and businesses in mid Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:12 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 27 September 2019

Several households and businesses in mid Norfolk have been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

Several households and businesses in mid Norfolk have been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A large area of mid Norfolk are currently without electricity following a power cut.

Properties in the 'NR20 3' area of the county were hit by the outage at around 11.36am this morning (September 27).

You may also want to watch:

Having been made aware of the power cut, UK Power Networks was forced to switch off electricity across the area just after midday, allowing its engineers to repair an underground network fault.

Mattishall, Hockering and Elsing are among the locations affected.

It is estimated that power will be restored between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Updates to follow.

Most Read

‘Staff were doing CPR’ - Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School’s new workshops will open pupils’ eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Most Read

‘Staff were doing CPR’ - Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School’s new workshops will open pupils’ eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Development of 62 new homes could finally be confirmed

A decision could finally be made on plans for 62 homes on land west of Etling View in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Power cut hits households and businesses in mid Norfolk

Several households and businesses in mid Norfolk have been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

What are these seven old Norfolk RAF bases now?

RAF Marham 11.03.1985 Photo: Archant Library

Why does the word ‘vegan’ unleash the online trolls?

Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured right) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

Main road to shut for works to speed ramps

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists