Prince's Trust team give tired-looking garden a new lease of life

A group of determined young people came together to give a care home's tired-looking garden a new lease of life.

Dereham's latest Prince's Trust cohort transformed the outdoor space at St Nicholas House in just two-and-a-half days.

And they were delighted to reveal the results of their hard work at a special opening ceremony attended by residents on Friday, October 28.

Tom Green, 19, who lives in Colton, said: "I've never really done a community project like this before, but it's been nice to give something back.

"I think we've become a really strong team. The whole programme has been barrels of fun."

The Dereham team carried out the garden makeover during week five of their programme with the trust, having already enjoyed a residential trip in Suffolk.

As usual, the 12-week initiative is being run from Dereham fire station by the youth development department of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

Over the next couple of months, team members will take part in a range of other activities, including a work placement.

Josh Spinks, who is looking to join the fire service, heard about the Prince's Trust through friends who had completed the course.

"I was a little bit lost in terms of where I was going in life," said the 24-year-old.

"So far, getting involved with the Prince's Trust has been the best help. I've built a lot of confidence and learned new skills.

"It has definitely helped me excel in where I want to get to."

Hope Dagless, 18, from Dereham, added: "It was quite nerve-wracking at first, meeting all these new people, but they are really fun to be around.

"The residential trip helped me make some really good friends. I was quite a quiet person but I ended up bonding with more people."

Scott Rudling, assistant team leader with the youth development department at NFRS, said issues surrounding youth isolation were more apparent following the pandemic.

"We are starting to see the effects of Covid on young people," he said.

"For young people who were already shy, it is now even worse, and getting them to come out of their shell is really difficult.

"The process can be slow, but just for them to be around each other is so much better for them."