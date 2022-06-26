Young people transform care home's garden in just four days
Dereham's latest Prince's Trust cohort have completed the stunning transformation of a care home's dilapidated garden.
Members of Team 182 were at Woodstock Care Home in Gressenhall on Friday to reveal the results of their hard work.
They carried out the makeover during week five of their programme with the trust, after 10 days of planning for the project.
As usual, the 12-week initiative is being run from Dereham fire station by the youth development department of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, whose leader Chantelle Williams was full of pride.
"Individually, these guys are fantastic young people but, as a team, they are unstoppable," she said.
"In terms of what they've achieved, the proof is in the pudding.
"The majority of these guys have come on this course to build confidence and help their anxiety. It's helped them speak to new people and they have come so far over the last five weeks."
The Woodstock project came about home after activities coordinator, Naomi Daglish, contacted her local Prince's Trust programme with the garden makeover in mind.
She put together a proposal and managed to persuade the Dereham team members to choose it as their course project.
"I gave them a few ideas, but the work they have done is absolutely amazing," said Ms Daglish.
"Even though I envisaged what it might look like, I never thought it would be as great as this. They should be really proud of themselves and we really can't thank them enough for what they've done.
"It's amazing when groups like this are willing to come and support care homes. All the residents have been watching through the windows and it really does make them feel special."
One of those who has reaped the benefits from the scheme is Brandon Harding, who suffers from a speech impediment and has faced issues finding work.
He said the Prince's Trust experience has already given him new-found confidence.
"Employers were turning their noses up at me because of my impediment," he said. "They thought I would be distracting or costly to what they were doing.
"Coming here [with the Prince's Trust] was the next-best option and it is going very well. I'm loving every second of it."