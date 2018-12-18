Search

Advanced search

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

18 December, 2018 - 16:27
HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

All three of the county’s prisons remain overcrowded as a report from HMP Bure has said doubling up of prisoners in cells poses a “serious risk”.

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben KendallHMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

The Annual Report of the Independent Monitoring Board at HMP Bure outlined there were just two weeks last summer where there had not been “the unsuitable double occupancy of 32 cells”.

They have now written to the prisons minister asking him to ensure all prisons, including Bure, operate within certified normal accommodation levels (CNA).

Every prison in the country has a CNA, which is the limit for ensuring a “good, decent standard of accommodation”.

Since at least January all three of Norfolk’s prisons have been overcrowded, with in excess of the number of prisoners in their CNA.

By November of this year, the most recent available figures, HMP Norwich were 139 prisoners above their CNA - or 122pc.

HMP Bure and Wayland were 48 and 68 prisoners above their CNA respectively, or around 108pc.

On prisoner accommodation at HMP Bure, the IMB said: “Doubling up of residents in 32 of the cells in the recently built residential unit 7 was a concern highlighted to the minister last year.

“With the exception of two weeks in July this has continued unabated.

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben KendallHMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

“Residents have endured cramped conditions, not enough space for property with only one chair and small table available to share.

“Residents and prison staff have raised their concerns on a number of occasions and the board considers the lack of space a serious risk as it may affect the ability to give emergency treatment in case of illness or accident.”

In October, HMP Bure was a single prisoner short of its operational capacity - the maximum number it can safely hold.

The same month, HMP Wayland had the absolute maximum number of prisoners it could safely hold - 843.

In August, Wayland had exceeded its operational capacity by three prisoners.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, has said: “Cramming more people into prisons than they were designed to hold is a recipe for violence, drug abuse and mental distress.

“Bold action is needed to reduce the number of people behind bars and ease the pressure on other prisons.”

A Prisons Service spokesman said: “All prisons in England and Wales are within their operational capacity which means they are safe for inmates and we will always ensure there are enough cells across the prison estate.

“Nonetheless, reducing crowding is a central aim of our modernisation of the prison estate. That is why we have committed to delivering up to 10,000 new prison places across the country and have already announced the building of two new prisons at Wellingborough and Glen Parva in Leicestershire.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Breckland Council re-considers planning calls after review threats, but one decision stands

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

Most Read

Car ploughs into shop front in six car accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police, lifeboat and coastguards search for missing man

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Wishing you a happy Christmas, from Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists