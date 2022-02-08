Thanksgiving service held to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A thanksgiving service was held in Honingham to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Brian Bandy

A village church was packed with visitors who enjoyed an exceptional thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

St Andrews Church in Honingham, between Dereham and Norwich, welcomed dozens of people including various dignitaries on Sunday, February 6.

The service began with Pipe Sergeant Ian Soulsby, of the Norwich Pipe and Drum Band, playing Diu Regnare (Long to Serve).

Written by champion piper, Pipe Major Stuart Liddell, the original work had never been played before in public and was written especially for the Jubilee.

The congregation was led by Lord Dannatt, patron of Norfolk Royal British Legion (RBL), and Lady Dannatt MBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk.

Lord and Lady Dannatt attended a thanksgiving service in Honingham to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Brian Bandy

Also in attendance were County Sheriff Michael Gurney and Norfolk RBL chairman Paul Smith MBE, alongside representatives from the RBL, armed forces and cadets.

The RBL paraded numerous Norfolk branch standards, while the choir of Norwich High School for Girls produced a memorable choral performance.