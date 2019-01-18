Search

Race for Life events in Norwich and Houghton to accept men for the first time

18 January, 2019 - 15:19
Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

It normally sees thousands of women clad in pink running and walking en masse to fundraise in the fight against cancer.

Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

But this year’s Race for Life events in Norwich and Houghton, near Fakenham, will have a twist - men will be joining in for the first time.

Gemma Turpin, Cancer Research UK’s event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago.

“But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

“They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients access to the latest treatments.”

As well as being a physical event, the Race for Life is a chance for people to share stories of how they have been personally affected by caner, be that through loss or survival.

Ms Turpin said: “Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. “It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else.”

The charity uses the proceeds to fund research into 200 types of cancer.

Over the past 20 years, more than eight million people have taken part in the event, raising more than £547 million.

The Norwich Race for Life takes place at Norfolk Showground on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12, and the Houghton Hall event is on Tuesday, July 16.

Thousands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

There will be 5km and 10km events as well as ‘pretty muddy’ and ‘pretty muddy kids’ events giving participants the chance to tackle a muddy obstacle course.

There is a 30pc discount on entry fees for anyone signing up in January, using the code RFL30. Visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org to find out more.

Thousands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick ButcherThousands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

