Pub pitches in with Scout group's appeal

Published: 2:50 PM May 5, 2021

At the presentation of a cheque to go towards the Dereham (Toftwood) 2nd Scout group's projects, were, from left, Hannah Ponder, youngsters Wren and Orson and Ruth Shimm from the scouts, and Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern. - Credit: Supplied by the Railway Tavern

A Scout group has benefitted from a pub's £600 donation following a live music event.

The Dereham (Toftwood) 2nd Scout group has received £600 from the the Railway Tavern in Yaxham Road, which was raised at a music day the pub held last year in between coronavirus lockdowns.

The Scout group is undertaking works to improve its facilities at its base in South Green, which was hit by flooding last year after a pipe burst.

Hannah Ponder, the Scout group leaders, said they had already installed a new kitchen and toilet following the damaged, and they were now adding a wet room.

She said she wanted to thank the tavern and its landlord, Paul Sandford, for the donation to their appeal.

She said: "The tavern are brilliant in their support for us. The improvements so far have made it a much more modern building."

Ms Ponder said the Scouts had resumed meeting outdoors, and they had a marquee set up in the garden.

She said: "We have had about 80pc of the children return. They are loving it. It's great to see them outside again having fun."