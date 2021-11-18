Pub footballers donate old kits to team in The Gambia

Dereham Taverners donated its old kits to a team in The Gambia - Credit: Courtesy of Paul Sandford

A successful pub side has donated its old football kits to a team in The Gambia.

Shirts and shorts once worn by Dereham Taverners, the Railway Tavern's team, were sent to players at Mbollet-Ba United Soccer Academy.

The club, based on the coast of the west African nation, is currently preparing for three finals over the festive season.

Paul Sandford, landlord at the Tavern, said he was glad to see the kits go to a good home.

And they were gratefully received by Mbollet-Ba, who sent a message of thanks to Mr Sandford.

It read: "On behalf of the management, coaching staff, players and fans of Mbollet-Ba United Soccer Academy, we thank the donor for the set of jerseys.

"The academy is currently preparing for three finals during the Christmas period. Two finals at Mbollet-Ba - the league and the knockout tournament - and one at Essau.

"We pray that the Lord grant you peace and prosperity in life, and wish you a merry Christmas and happy new year in advance."