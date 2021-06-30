News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'It was electric' - England fans celebrate as thousands raised for little Logan

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:42 AM June 30, 2021    Updated: 11:37 AM June 30, 2021
England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

Logan Gostling, who was among the England supporters who watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath

Tickets have already "basically sold out" for the screening of England's next Euro 2020 game at a Dereham pub, following the national team's stunning victory on Tuesday. 

About 320 people at the Railway Tavern erupted in jubilation as England beat Germany for the first time at a major tournament since 1966.

Paul Sandford, pub landlord, said ticket sales had raised £3,072 to help fund selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath

Mr Sandford said: "The atmosphere was electric, especially in the second half. They really put on a good show.

"We put tickets for this Saturday's game [against Ukraine on July 3] on sale at half time for anyone who wanted to take gamble, as we didn't know we'd be through at that point. They're already basically sold out."

The screening took place in a marquee on the pub's grounds, and Mr Sandford said he wanted to thank Breckland Council for their assistance with it. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sydney McGrath


