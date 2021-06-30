'It was electric' - England fans celebrate as thousands raised for little Logan
- Credit: Sydney McGrath
Tickets have already "basically sold out" for the screening of England's next Euro 2020 game at a Dereham pub, following the national team's stunning victory on Tuesday.
About 320 people at the Railway Tavern erupted in jubilation as England beat Germany for the first time at a major tournament since 1966.
Paul Sandford, pub landlord, said ticket sales had raised £3,072 to help fund selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.
Mr Sandford said: "The atmosphere was electric, especially in the second half. They really put on a good show.
"We put tickets for this Saturday's game [against Ukraine on July 3] on sale at half time for anyone who wanted to take gamble, as we didn't know we'd be through at that point. They're already basically sold out."
The screening took place in a marquee on the pub's grounds, and Mr Sandford said he wanted to thank Breckland Council for their assistance with it.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk girl stars in BAFTA winner's film to say ‘thank you’ to key workers
- 2 Woman took £15k for work on seven homes - but did not do it
- 3 Doors damaged as burglar break into chapel
- 4 'It was electric' - England fans celebrate as thousands raised for little Logan
- 5 ‘People are suffering’ - How Western Link could impact villages
- 6 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
- 7 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
- 8 Analysis: Dereham's problem with open space
- 9 Women's football team aims for glory at Wembley
- 10 Warm tributes paid to vicar 'who always had time for people'