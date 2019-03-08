Search

Health and safety investigation being carried out after business blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:55 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 14 November 2019

A health and safety investigation is being carried out ito the fire which devastated Randells Garden Machinery off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Archant

A health and safety investigation is being carried out following a fire which devastated a garden machinery business.

Randells Garden Machinery, off Shipdham Road in Toftwood, Dereham, was gutted by the fierce blaze on Friday, October 11.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the worst of the flames and one member of staff was taken to hospital with burn injuries.

Fire crews from Dereham were even forced to return to Randells when the fire reignited.

In the ensuing days, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service began an investigation in an attempt to establish the cause of the blaze.

More than a month later, Breckland Council has confirmed it is undertaking a separate investigation under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

A spokesman for the council said no comments on the investigation will be made until the investigation has been concluded.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) does not regulate retail premises and has no ongoing involvement in the investigation.

