Second rave event raises £1729 in memory of much-loved Dereham man

06 October, 2019 - 17:28
A rave was held at the Railway Tavern in memory of Jordie Rae. Picture: supplied by Tracey Rae

A rave was held at the Railway Tavern in memory of Jordie Rae. Picture: supplied by Tracey Rae

Family and friends of a much-loved Dereham man came together again to celebrate his life at a second rave event.

Jordie Rae. Photo: The Rae family.Jordie Rae. Photo: The Rae family.

The community was shattered after 28-year-old Jordie Rae took his life in July 2017.

A rave was held in his memory at the Railway Tavern in Yaxham Road, Dereham last year, which raised about £1700.

And another rave took place at the pub in July, with the proceeds going to the Listening Post, a new project run by the Love Dereham charity, which will offer help to young people with mental health issues in the town.

Mr Rae loved jungle music and his mother Tracey Rae said: "The rave event raised an amazing £1729 which we've given to the Listening Post, which is due to open later this year. It will be based at Love Dereham in Norwich Road."

Jordie Rae. Picture: The Rae familyJordie Rae. Picture: The Rae family

Following his death, Mr Rae's family chose to honour his memory by raising money for mental health charity MIND.

They have since changed the beneficiary, so the money can directly help young people at risk of suicide in his home town.

The Listening Post project will offer counselling for those with mental health issues, as well as a drop-in facility.

Mrs Rae has previously spoken out in support of The Listening Post, and said: "We lost our son when he took his own life.

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: ArchantPaul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Picture: Archant

"His marriage broke down and he came home to us.

"We couldn't see it but he was heartbroken and we didn't realise how deep it went."

She added: "I definitely think it will help people. Me and my sister have said we'll volunteer as listeners in memory of Jordie."

She said: "The goal is to be open in the afternoons and evenings for people to come in after school, college or work, and to stay open late on weekend evenings.

Paul Sandford, owner of the Railway Tavern, described Jordie as "a really good friend" and said he was honoured to do something in his memory.

He has just become ITV Anglia East Fundraiser of the Year for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, for his tireless commitment to fundraising.

