Mum's pride as son raises money for Ukraine with car washes

Thomas Howe from Reepham started a car wash from his driveway on Cawston Road - Credit: Sarah Howe

An 11-year-old has picked up his sponge and is cleaning cars to raise money for people in Ukraine.

Thomas Howe, from Reepham, started a car wash to raise money for a new cricket bat. After hearing about the conflict in Ukraine he decided that for every £5 raised, he would donate £2 to the British Red Cross Appeal.

The sign outside Thomas Howe's house in Reepham, advertising his car wash - Credit: Sarah Howe

He started on March 30 from the family’s driveway on Cawston Road and has cleaned more than 20 cars and raised £64 for the appeal.

Thomas’s mum, Sarah, was delighted with his efforts: “We are so proud of him, he has caught the bug and is already planning his next car wash.

“We must also thank local people, who have been brilliant.

Thomas Howe has raised £64 for the Britsh Red Cross appeal by cleaning cars in Reepham - Credit: Sarah Howe

“Some people have come and said, ‘my car is so dirty I’ll give you £10 to clean it’.”

The 11-year-old has been passionate about charity work since he raised over £700 for Finnbar's Force, a child cancer charity set up after his friend Finnbar died from brain cancer in 2015.