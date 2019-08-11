Search

'While events were being cancelled due to the weather, Reepham held fast' - festival attracts 2,500 people

11 August, 2019 - 11:19
The Norfolk rock band Walkway play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk rock band Walkway play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

While other events across the country were struggling to survive due to the weather yesterday, the Reepham Festival 'held fast'.

Crowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The popular music festival returned, boasting one of the country's most iconic ska bands in its line-up.

Legendary ska band Bad Manners, led by unmistakeable frontman Buster Bloodvessel, capped off last night's proceedings on Hansells' Stage One from around 6.30pm.

Now in its 12th year, the festival attracts around 2,500 people to the town with live music from more than 20 bands and musicians across four stages at three different sites.

Spokeswoman Hilary Gautier said: "There was a lot of concern about the weather beforehand, but we knew we would be okay because the field where it's held is very protected, with a line of trees on each side.

Crowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"When my favourite band, Tragedy performed, they threw confetti into the audience and the wind blew it everywhere.

"We raffled an electric guitar signed by Buster Bloodvessel.

"While events around the country were being cancelled because of the weather, Reepham held fast."

The two-day Reepham Festival is back today. Live music begins at 12.30pm, with all bands performing at Whitwell and Reepham Station on Whitwell Road.

Crowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alt-rockers Dead Reynolds will bring the festival to a close from 6.15pm.

The Norfolk rock band Walkway play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norfolk rock band Walkway play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dancing to the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDancing to the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk's Jake Morrell, second left, and his band play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk's Jake Morrell, second left, and his band play at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk's Jake Morrell plays at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk's Jake Morrell plays at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds enjoying the music at the Reepham Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

