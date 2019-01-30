Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils welcome special visitors to learn more about life in Norfolk

30 January, 2019 - 12:14
A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

Archant

School pupils from overseas have been welcomed at a Norfolk high school to learn about life in England.

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGEA total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College.

A spokesperson from the mid-Norfolk school said: “Pupils at Reepham High School and College were delighted to welcome the Chinese pupils and their teachers.

“They have been attending lessons and eating lunch with their English friends, and learning as much as possible about the life of the school.

“Their teachers have also spent time with their British colleagues comparing teaching expertise.

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGEA total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

“Reepham High School and College currently offers Mandarin at GCSE level and it is taught by a Chinese national who arrived at Reepham as part of the same programme which brought about this visit - as well as several successful exchange trips between Reepham and Chinese schools.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Could you help a Norfolk charity get historic ships afloat on the waves again?

Rescue Wooden Boats founder David Hewitt with one of the ships in for repair. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pupils welcome special visitors to learn more about life in Norfolk

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

Dog walker at Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Breast cancer survivor defies the odds to run London Marathon

Amanda Pilbeam of Litcham, in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Flat Friends group, after breast cancer and a double mastectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists