Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mid Norfolk music festival announces 1980s chart-toppers as headline act

PUBLISHED: 12:08 24 January 2019

Spokeswoman Hilary Gauthier, pictured, with festival director Steve Jenkins. Photo: Reepham Music Festival

Spokeswoman Hilary Gauthier, pictured, with festival director Steve Jenkins. Photo: Reepham Music Festival

Archant

A mid Norfolk festival is shaping up to be bigger than ever, with more than 100 acts confirmed for its 12th year.

Reepham Music Festival organisers have announced a chart-topping North London ska band will headline the August event this year.

Bad Manners, who had nine Top 40 singles in the early 1980s, will perform at the festival’s main stage over the weekend.

Lead singer Douglas Trendle, know as ‘Buster Bloodvessel’, said: “We’ve wanted to play at Reepham for some time now and we’re really pleased the dates have worked out this year.

“Norfolk, here we come.”

And organisers have said they are “delighted” to announce this year’s event, which will be held from Saturday, August 10, to Sunday, August 11, 2019, will see a second stage replace the previous year’s trailers.

More than 100 acts have applied to take part in the festival, and the final line-up is set to include Tragedy, Jake Morrell, Jeremiah Ferrari, and Walkway.

Reepham Music Festival spokeswoman, Hilary Gauthier, said: “We’ve been going from strength to strength since 2008 and this year promises to be better than ever.”

She added: “We are still keen to bring on board some more local businesses as partners.”

Early bird tickets to the event are priced at £27, and will be released on Friday, February 1, and on sale until Sunday, March 3.

These will be available from the festival website, www.reephamfestival.co.uk, and in person from Very Nice Things, in Reepham, and Soundclash, on St Benedict’s Street, and with the £2 booking fee waived, be priced at the same cost as two years ago.

Any businesses who are interested in partnering with the festival are asked to contact Hilary Gauthier, on 07771 393538 or email hilary@hilarygauthier.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

Police are appealing for witnesses after chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate was stolen from sheds. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds

Police are appealing for witnesses after chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate was stolen from sheds. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Dereham Times

Mid Norfolk music festival announces 1980s chart-toppers as headline act

Spokeswoman Hilary Gauthier, pictured, with festival director Steve Jenkins. Photo: Reepham Music Festival

Milling tower plans given go-ahead - 24 hours after High Court quashes approval

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Photo: Carve Design

Police investigate arson attack in Norfolk village

An arson attack which saw a Norfolk home damaged by fire is being investigated by police. Pictured, Denny's Walk, in Narborough, near Swaffham. Photo: GOOGLE MAPS

Where does your child’s school rank in secondary school league tables?

Norfolk's secondary schools improved in the 2017-18 academic year, new Department for Education data shows. Picture: Getty Images

Prince William says air ambulance call-out left him with ‘issues’

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists