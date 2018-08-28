Brexit and Theresa May discussed on MP’s visit to school

Reepham Primary School pupils with Keith Simpson's letter. Picture: David Bale Archant

Britain may have become a less caring place because of Brexit but youngsters at one Norfolk school have shown that compassion is still part of our nature.

Year 5 children at Reepham Primary School wrote to their MP to urge him to do more to help refugees across the globe.

And Broadland MP Keith Simpson was so impressed he wrote individual letters back to the pupils, and paid the school a visit on Friday.

The 31 nine and 10-year-olds had become concerned after reading stories and learning about what life is like for child refugees in places like Afghanistan and Syria.

On his visit Mr Simpson thanked them for contacting him and told them that his colleagues were spending millions to help those suffering.

He said: “You should be very proud of your efforts to make sure people in Syria and Afghanistan are getting the help they need. I hope I have managed to assure you that my colleagues are working very hard to help those in need.”

Year 5 teacher Charlie Wallis said the children could understand a lot more than some people gave them credit for.

He said: “They have all heard about asylum seekers, refugees, Brexit and terrorism. And they know that child refugees drowning in the Mediterranean is a bad thing.”

The Year 5 curriculum includes persuasive writing, and the pupils looked at the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and used resources from UNICEF, to help pen their letters to Mr Simpson.

One of the children Rosie Burton said Mr Simpson talked about what it was like being an MP, and they asked him about Brexit.

She said: “He said that it was like Groundhog Day. We asked him if he were friends with Theresa May, and he said she was secretive.

“He said the government was spending millions to help refugees but it was still a big problem. We learned about refugees’ civil rights, and that people in Afghanistan don’t have the rights we have. We were surprised that he came to visit us. We will watch PMQs in the future.”