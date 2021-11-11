Poignant ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Dereham

There was a small ceremony in Dereham to mark Remembrance Day - Credit: Dennis O'Callaghan

Those who have died in the line of duty were saluted at a poignant Remembrance ceremony in Dereham.

Around 200 people gathered at the war memorial in the Market Place on Thursday (November 11) morning.

And, at 11am on Armistice Day, they fell silent for two minutes in memory of service personnel who have sacrificed their lives for their country

As usual, the town's main service for the year will be held on Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

A parade will form up at the Cherry Tree car park, before proceeding to the memorial. Anyone is welcome to join but must be at the car park by 10.45am at the latest.

You may also want to watch:

From 11am, a service and period of silence will be followed by wreath-laying. The parade will then head to Church Street for another service at St Nicholas Parish Church, starting from around 11.30am.

For this year's Poppy Appeal, there are collections taking place in Tesco and Morrisons with the assistance of their community champions. There are no street collections.