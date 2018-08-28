Norwich City legends and a team of soldiers raise hundreds of pounds in charity remembrance match

Norwich Allstars and Queens Dragoon Guards XI took part in an annuall game of remembrance to raise hundreds of pounds for Dereham's Royal British Legion branch. Picture are the organisers Paul Sandford (right of the cheque) and Neil Sturman (left of the cheque). Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD Archant

An annual game of remembrance has raised hundreds of pounds for a mid-Norfolk Royal British Legion branch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Huckerby, Adam Drury and Grant Holt were just some of the former Norwich City players in the line up against a team of soldiers during the football match on Thursday, November 8, at Aldiss Park in Dereham.

Organised by Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern, and Neil Sturman, Dereham Town chairman, the match between Norwich Allstars and Queens Dragoon Guards XI, based at Swanton Morley, raised £1,790 - more than double compared to the previous year’s total of around £700.

Mr Sandford said he was pleased with the support for the match, which marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The duo presented the cheque to Hugh King, the chairman of the Royal British Legion Dereham branch.

Next years game will take place on Thursday, November 7, at Aldiss Park.