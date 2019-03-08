Search

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Dereham pays tribute to fallen heroes

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 November 2019

Dereham paused to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Archant

Archant

A community came in force for a poignant ceremony remembering military heroes who have fought for their nation.

More than 1,000 people, including current and former servicemen and women, lined the streets of Dereham to mark Remembrance Sunday.

At the start of what has become a routine ceremony, a parade led by Royal British Legion (RBL) standard bearers left the Cherry Tree car park and marched towards the war memorial in the town centre.

Bishop of Lynn Jonathan Meyrick began leading a service and, at 11am, the town paused to impeccably observe two minutes' silence in memory of the fallen.

Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the RBL Dereham branch, subsequently read an extract from Laurence Binyon's famous poem 'For the Fallen', before inviting wreath-layers to approach the war memorial with their tributes.

The RBL band then led a procession through the town towards St Nicholas Parish Church for the remainder of the service.

