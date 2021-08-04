Gallery
Restoration work begins on 500-year-old cottage
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Conservationists have begun work restoring a 500-year-old cottage in the heart of Norfolk.
Works on the pargeting of Dereham’s Bishop Bonner’s Cottage began on Monday and are expected to be complete by the end of next week.
For the first time since 1904, the cottage’s pargeting will be painted completely white in a painstaking process of lime washing and removing the old plastering.
The cottage’s elaborate plasterwork had gradually become more and more colourful over the last century, but this was not how the cottage would originally have appeared.
“For several years, we’ve wanted to carry out the restoration work,” said Dereham Heritage trustee Dr Peter Wade-Martins.
“We had some builders on site last year, and it didn’t go well, so this is really achieving now what we’ve wanted to achieve for years: making the cottage smart and tidy again.”
Owned by the town council and managed by the Dereham Heritage Trust, the cottage houses the town’s history museum - which will reopen to visitors in the spring of 2022.
