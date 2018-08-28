Search

Advanced search

Retired army officer finally tracks down rare find after searching for a lifetime

PUBLISHED: 10:31 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:31 26 December 2018

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It is a lifelong search which has got a man and his family from mid-Norfolk into a spin.

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodColonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

And now, a retired army officer and cattle breeder from the Dereham area has finally tracked down a rare First World War propeller built by the company that his father and grandfather were part of.

Mike Hodges, 77, worked as a director for more than 40 years at the Norwich-based furniture company Trevor Page and Co until it folded in 2017.

The company, founded by Henry Trevor and John Page, was called on to manufacture propellers for the war effort between 1914 and 1918.

Now, after years of searching, the former Colonel Hodges managed to stumble across the very item that his father, Budge Hodges, had spent most of his working career trying to find.

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Lapada.orgColonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Lapada.org

Mr Hodges made the discovery online after his son bought him a tablet.

“I began researching Trevor Page furniture,” he said. “It is now classed as antique and when I searched for items online, this propeller appeared. I could not believe my eyes.

“I sent my son Charlie to view it for me and we ended up buying it and bringing it home.”

The “high value item” is in immaculate condition although its hub has now been fitted with an mechanical Smiths bulkhead ships clock.

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodColonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A 1917 wooden aircraft propeller would have been made for a First World War Royal Flying Corps Scout Experimental 5 – the fastest British biplane fighter aircraft of the Great War, and also one of the most agile. Mr Hodges purchase it from Carlton Clocks Ltd, after discovering it on the LAPADA website – the association of art and antiques dealers.

He added: “My father was also a director at Trevor Page and began working there both before the war and after

“During the Second World War the bombings in Norwich meant all of the company’s factories and shops were gone. I remember it as a bomb site from when I was a child. Only a few items were left.

“My father always wanted the propeller. He had a photo of the factory works with one of the propellers they’d made hung up in the factory. Now I have one, I’m very interested in it and I will be doing research on it.”

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodColonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The propeller is a wooden sculpture, made of mahogany, and has makers decals to each blade, and a barely discernible crow’s foot mark indicating its history in the British military forces.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Remembering how Dereham celebrated Christmas in years gone by

Some of the festive lights on display around Dereham town centre for the annual switch on of the Christmas Lights. <Copy:Ian Clarke > <Picture: James Bass>

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Retired army officer finally tracks down rare find after searching for a lifetime

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists