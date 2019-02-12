Retired electrician, 85, died from cancer linked to asbestos exposure
PUBLISHED: 11:09 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 26 February 2019
An inquest has been opened into the death of a 85-year-old man from Dereham who died from a type of a cancer linked to asbestos exposure.
Brian Coleman, of Weldon Road, Scarning, near Dereham, died at home on Monday, February 18, 2019.
His body was identified by his wife, Pauline Coleman, who confirmed the deceased was born on June 3, 1933, in Gillingham, Kent.
Mr Coleman was retired, and was previously employed as an electrician.
His cause of death was given as 1A sarcomatoid mesothelioma, a cancer which affects the lining of organs, and is usually linked to exposure to asbestos fibres.
Assistant coroner Nigel Parsley expressed his condolences to Mr Coleman’s family and friends.
Reports were requested from Mr Coleman’s wife, his GP, and HMRC for his employment records.
A full inquest will be held at 11am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.
