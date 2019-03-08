400 people attended Norfolk's biggest ever pick-your-own event

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley COPYRIGHT FREE

More than 400 people turned out for Norfolk's biggest ever pick-your-own event at the Ribena Big Berry Bash at Gorgate Farm in Dereham.

Activities included farm tours, harvesting demonstrations, a BBQ and garden games, all in the name of the blackcurrant harvest, which takes place between July and August.

Visitors also saw how the 300-hectare farm has worked with Ribena, the juice drink, to protect wildlife, protecting special habitats on their farms which protect threatened native species such as barn owls, yellow hammers, grey partridges, bees and woodpeckers.

Second generation blackcurrant grower Rosie Beggs said: "The sunshine brought people out in full force and we couldn't believe the amount of interest in our blackcurrants. Few people enjoying a Ribena realise that its hero ingredient is actually grown right on their doorstep, not least the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure we're growing blackcurrants in the most sustainable way possible."