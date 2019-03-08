Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

400 people attended Norfolk's biggest ever pick-your-own event

PUBLISHED: 15:40 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 16 July 2019

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley

COPYRIGHT FREE

More than 400 people turned out for Norfolk's biggest ever pick-your-own event at the Ribena Big Berry Bash at Gorgate Farm in Dereham.

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie BrierleyThousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley

Activities included farm tours, harvesting demonstrations, a BBQ and garden games, all in the name of the blackcurrant harvest, which takes place between July and August.

Visitors also saw how the 300-hectare farm has worked with Ribena, the juice drink, to protect wildlife, protecting special habitats on their farms which protect threatened native species such as barn owls, yellow hammers, grey partridges, bees and woodpeckers.

You may also want to watch:

Second generation blackcurrant grower Rosie Beggs said: "The sunshine brought people out in full force and we couldn't believe the amount of interest in our blackcurrants. Few people enjoying a Ribena realise that its hero ingredient is actually grown right on their doorstep, not least the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure we're growing blackcurrants in the most sustainable way possible."

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie BrierleyThousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley

Most Read

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Tributes paid to former teacher who will be ‘greatly missed’ by community she helped build

Tributes have been paid to Jan Godfrey. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Neighbour ‘heard cries for help’ before rushing to aid of fire victim

Firefighters dealt with a fire at a bungalow on Gwyn Crescent in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Controversial bid to build 255 homes in Norfolk town could finally be approved

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Tributes paid to former teacher who will be ‘greatly missed’ by community she helped build

Tributes have been paid to Jan Godfrey. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Neighbour ‘heard cries for help’ before rushing to aid of fire victim

Firefighters dealt with a fire at a bungalow on Gwyn Crescent in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Controversial bid to build 255 homes in Norfolk town could finally be approved

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Dereham Times

Police crackdown sees 38 vehicles stopped in one day

More than 35 vehicles were stopped by police in Fakenham as part of an operation to disrupt criminals and protect communities. Picture: James Bass

‘One is unacceptable’ - Concern over hundreds of cases of violence against staff in schools

Conservative county councillor Brian Long has raised concern about the number of incidents of violence against school staff Picture: Ian Burt

Castle Museum one of 27 new locations in Norfolk which will provide free sanitary products

Norwich Castle Museum is one of 27 new locations which will offer free sanitary products. Picture: Sonya Duncan

400 people attended Norfolk’s biggest ever pick-your-own event

Thousands of blackcurrants were picked as the annual harvest begins across the UK. Pictures: Rosie Brierley

Signs costing £45,000 could bring ‘a real boost’ to town centre

Dereham could soon be boosted by the installation of signage costing £45,000. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists