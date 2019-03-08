Search

Drivers face long-winded diversions as cluster of roadworks begin

PUBLISHED: 13:19 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 September 2019

Drivers must take lengthy diversions due to roadworks in Little Fransham, Little Dunham and Sporle (pictured). Picture: Google Maps

Motorists will be forced to take lengthy diversions as three sets of roadworks begin within a few miles of each other.

Part of Crown Lane in Little Fransham has been closed from today (September 16) until Friday, September 20, to allow BT to install 'ducting/cable'.

Drivers looking to travel east along Crown Lane are therefore being instructed to take a diversion route of just under four miles.

The route takes them onto the A47 towards Dereham, right onto Dereham Road and then right again onto Hulver Street.

In the neighbouring village of Little Dunham, Simons Landscaping Ltd has begun installing new passing places on Station Road.

This will result in the closure of part of the street for the remainder of the working week and a seven-mile diversion route is in place.

Motorists looking to travel north-east on Station Road must instead drive south-west onto Necton Road, before continuing onto Dunham Road, left onto the A47 towards Dereham and left again back onto Station Road.

Finally, part of Southacre Road in Sporle will be closed until Friday, September 27, to allow Anglian Water to carry out necessary roadworks.

The closure begins at the junction with the A1065, meaning those looking to travel south-east on Southacre Road towards the middle of Sporle must instead drive south and join the A47 towards Dereham.

Drivers must subsequently turn left onto The Street before taking another left onto Southacre Road, completing a seven-mile diversion.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times during the closure of the three roads.

