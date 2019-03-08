Search

Roadworks cause 'severe delays' to major bus route

PUBLISHED: 11:37 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 20 August 2019

Passengers using the Konect 4 bus between Dereham and Norwich face severe delays due to roadworks in Mattishall. Picture: Ian Burt

Bus passengers travelling between Dereham and Norwich face severe disruption to their journeys due to ongoing roadworks.

Passengers using the Konect 4 bus could be waiting longer than usual after 'essential carriageway resurfacing' on Dereham Road in Mattishall got under way.

The service, which travels through Swanton Morley, Dereham, Mattishall, N&NU Hospital and Norwich, is having to take a long-winded diversion until the road reopens on Saturday, August 31.

Konect has taken to social media to warn passengers about the "severe delays", asking them to "please bear with us while we get to you."

Closing the road - home to several businesses - will allow teams from Norfolk County Council to upgrade speed humps on the road, seven of which are still in need to replacement.

But businesses owners including Sonia Freeman, landlady at The Swan pub, have expressed concerns over the closure's effect on trade during the busy holiday period.

